Distemper outbreak at local shelter forces tough decisions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s Nicole Gitzke joined 17 News at Sunrise Wednesday morning to discuss the halting of dog intake at the shelter due to the rapid spread of distemper.

Distemper is an incurable disease that can be fatal, especially to puppies and dogs with weak immune systems. The city shelter is asking residents to make sure there animals are up to date with their vaccines.

You can get more info on the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s Facebook and Instagram.

Here is a list low-cost vaccine clinics in the Bakersfield area for the month of January: