Discussing race with children begins at a young age, local therapist shares resources for parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Burzlaff, a local LMFT, joined 17 News at Sunrise and shared how parents can discuss race with children. Burzlaff says the discussions should start at a young age and conversation starters can come from books.
Some resources Burzlaff recommends include the following:
- 31 Books to support conversations on race, racism, and resistance
- How to Teach Your Kids to Fight Racism: An Age-by-Age Guide
- Resources to talking about race, racism, and radicalized violence with kids
Burzlaff also recommends the following books for parents:
- How to be an Antiracist by Ibrahim X. Kendi
- White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin DiAngelo
- Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
- So You Want to Talk about Race by Ijeoma Oluo
- Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together? By Beverly Daniels Tatum, PhD