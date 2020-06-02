Discussing race with children begins at a young age, local therapist shares resources for parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Burzlaff, a local LMFT, joined 17 News at Sunrise and shared how parents can discuss race with children. Burzlaff says the discussions should start at a young age and conversation starters can come from books.

Some resources Burzlaff recommends include the following:

Burzlaff also recommends the following books for parents:

  • How to be an Antiracist by Ibrahim X. Kendi
  • White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk about Racism by Robin DiAngelo
  • Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  • The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander
  • So You Want to Talk about Race by Ijeoma Oluo
  • Why are All the Black Kids Sitting Together? By Beverly Daniels Tatum, PhD

