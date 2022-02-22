BAKERDFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gloria Patterson, CEO of the Black American History Parade, and dancers from Dat Krew Academy joined 17 News at Sunrise to give a sneak peak of one their performances from the Black American History Parade on Saturday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 21st Street and V Street.

Patterson said black history is celebrated all year round, but Black History Month in particular shines a light on all black culture.

“It’s a time to celebrate out ancestors, all the advancements that they’ve made, all the contributions of black-Americans,” Patterson said. “We’ve done a lot.”

“We’re around, we’re going to be around,” she added.

Dat Krew has participated in the parade for many years and is a group of young people who love to dance, Patterson said. They compete nationwide, most recently in San Diego.

Watch the video to see their performance.