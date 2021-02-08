Cupid’s Challenge to benefit the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, drive-thru fundraiser happening Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Valerie Mendiburu with the Mendiburu Magic Foundation joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Cupid’s Challenge fundraiser, happening on Friday.

The drive-thru event runs from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dewar’s Candy Shop located at 1120 Eye St. A box of the famous chews will cost $20. Money raised from the event will go to the Mendiburu Magic Foundation, which supports families and children dealing with cancer and other serious illnesses.

To purchase chews online or for more information, visit the Dewar’s website.