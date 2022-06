Bakersfield, Calif. — Dr. Jeanine Kraybill is Associate Professor of Political Science at Cal State Bakersfield, and a fellow at the Kegley Institute of Ethics. She returns to SUNRISE with reaction to the Supreme Court of the United States knocking down gun restrictions in New York, and what we may also expect if Roe Vs. Wade is overturned, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal in the U.S.