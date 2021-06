BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- At least one person has been killed after a vehicle collided with a semi truck on northbound Interstate 5 near Stockdale Highway.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting that just before 6 a.m., a vehicle became fully engulfed in fire after colliding with a semi truck. The semi is currently blocking all northbound lanes, according to the department. A single lane of traffic is able to move forward on the shoulder of the highway.