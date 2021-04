BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Womack Senior Vice President at Kaiser Permanente joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the CSUB mass vaccination site.

Today, people ages 50 and older now join a list of people eligible for the vaccine in Kern County.

The mass vaccination site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted and appointments can be made using myturn.ca.gov. Individuals can also call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-813-7312.