CSUB Homecoming Week filled with events for the community to attend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CSUB is getting ready for Homecoming Week.

The week kicks off on Friday, February 21 at the Alumni Hall of Fame gala. The evening will honor nominee’s Blanca Cavazos, Alan Collatz, Colleen McGauley and Judge Louie Vega.

A Homecoming Family Barbecue will be held on Saturday, February 29 at 5:00 p.m. Sci. III lawn. Following the barbecue, the homecoming basketball game will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Icardo Center.

For a full list of homecoming events happening, visit here.

The Alumni Board of Directors is also looking to recruit new board members. Applications are due by February 29. To apply, visit here.