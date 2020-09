BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Lynnette Zelezny, President of CSU Bakersfield, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the the college’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Tomorrow night, a virtual celebration will feature special guests including, Sir Richard Branson, Gregory Porter and Monty Byrom.

The virtual event will be streaming from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CSUB’s website, located here.