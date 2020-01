You will need a world of patience to fully appreciate “The Gentlemen,” the last offering from director Guy Ritchie (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”). His passion for being playful in the way that he makes movies can get in the way of the story he’s trying to tell.

Ritchie almost takes his unique style too far but at the last moment shines a light on the multiple plots to give them the kind of clarity needed to full appreciate the work. The end result is a movie you must commit to for a full viewing to get the full fun impact.