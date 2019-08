The CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation is holding a health fair for community members.

The foundation serves low-income families in need to receive life changing surgery and medical procedures.

On September 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. community members can attend a health fair at Yokuts Park, located at 4000 Golden Empire Dr.

Doctors and surgeons will be available for attendees to speak with, along with free mammograms and other medical exams.

For more information, visit here.