BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Jorge Enriquez joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation’s annual Sharing the Hope health fair.

The health fair will be held virtually this year and runs today through Friday.

Different topics will be discussed each day including complete blood count, prostate ultrasound, thyroid ultrasound and more.

To attend the health fair virtually, register at www.csfvirtualevents.org or call 333-5746.