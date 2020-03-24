Breaking News
Coronavirus: Risks for people who smoke and vape, the latest about testing and more

Sunrise Interviews
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Hemmal Kothary, Chief Medical Officer for Dignity Health Central CA Division, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the risks for people who smoke and vape, latest about testing for the coronavirus, and more.

