Coronavirus and the workplace, questions answered: Can you be fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Paggi, Training and Development Specialist at WorklogicHR, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer common questions about coronavirus and the workplace.

Can your employer require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine and can you be fired for not getting it? “In general yes, employers may require it and they may fire people but they need to take things into consideration before doing so,” said Paggi.

Can an employer require employees to get tested? “Yes, they may require employees to get tested before returning to work, especially if they have been subjected to COVID-19 or they have had it themselves,” said Paggi.

Can your employer require you to get tested on a regular basis? “If it seems like there is a reasonable reason to do so. Just subjecting employees to tests all of the time if there is no good business reason for doing so I don’t think that is a good idea to do,” said Paggi.

Is your employer legally required to tell you if you have been exposed to the virus? “They are required to let employees know but they have to be careful because they don’t want to expose people’s health conditions to other employees,” said Paggi.

Are you required to tell your employer if you have been exposed or have the virus? “Yes…employers can require employees to reveal when they have been exposed, if they have contracted it and other things,” said Paggi.

Paggi recommends people visit the EEOC website and CDC website for more information.