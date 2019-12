The Bakersfield Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, is hosting Community Awareness Day.

On Saturday, free educational workshops will include topics such as online bullying, the dangers of vaping, and much more.

The public is invited to this free event happening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Emerson Middle School located at 801 4th St.

Call 205-0849 to RSVP.