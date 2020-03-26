Clinica Sierra Vista offering coronavirus testing

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Brian Harris, CEO of Clinica Sierra Vista, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain testing availability at the clinic.
Patients are encouraged to call a COVID-19 Hotline to explain their symptoms.
