Christmas for Seniors still in need of donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sandy Morris with Christmas for Seniors of Kern County joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about donations needed.

Donations of non-perishable food in small quantities and toiletries including lotions, shampoos, and deodorants, are still being collected.

Items can be dropped off at Christmas for Seniors located at 6601 Niles Street. The office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Starbucks locations are also collecting items, see the list of locations here.

For more information about Christmas for Seniors, visit their Facebook page here.