The CHiPs for KiDs Toy Drive is happening now through December 16. The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area is asking for new and unwrapped toys to be dropped off at the following locations:

Bakersfield CHP – 9855 Compagnoni St.

All local Walgreens stores

KERO 23 News Station at 321 21st Street

Motor City GMC

Both Carneceria La Carreta locations

On Friday, Dec. 6 CHP will be downtown, on the corner of Chester Ave and 28th Street, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an opportunity to drop off a toy.

Toys will benefit local children ages 0 to 16.