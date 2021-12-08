Children’s Miracle Network Director Robin Woodward talks about what they will spend today’s money on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hard to believe it was 30 years ago that Children’s Miracle Network and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital joined forces with the express intent to improve the depth and breadth of medical care for kids in Kern County.
KGET TV-17 has been part of this mission for nearly 25 years. And here we are, 30 years and $12.5 million later. That’s how much in total philanthropy the people of Kern County have contributed to that cause.
That partnership continues today.
Robin Woodward, CMN’s director, said on the nurses’ wish list today is:
- The GE Panda Warmer
- The Accuryn Pressure Monitor
- Jaundice Phototherapy Technology
- Cheetah Sepsis Monitoring System
- Pupillometer
- Mamaroo Infant Seats
- Sleep Sacks
Pledge line: 336-0500 or text KGET to 51555.