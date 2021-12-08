Children’s Miracle Network Director Robin Woodward talks about what they will spend today’s money on

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hard to believe it was 30 years ago that Children’s Miracle Network and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital joined forces with the express intent to improve the depth and breadth of medical care for kids in Kern County.

KGET TV-17 has been part of this mission for nearly 25 years. And here we are, 30 years and $12.5 million later. That’s how much in total philanthropy the people of Kern County have contributed to that cause.

That partnership continues today.

Robin Woodward, CMN’s director, said on the nurses’ wish list today is:

The GE Panda Warmer

The Accuryn Pressure Monitor

Jaundice Phototherapy Technology

Cheetah Sepsis Monitoring System

Pupillometer

Mamaroo Infant Seats

Sleep Sacks

Pledge line: 336-0500 or text KGET to 51555.