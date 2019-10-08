Bring the family out to the Children Are Precious Carnival on October 12th and 13th for a weekend full of fun!

There will be activities for kids, exotic reptile show, sack races, pie-eating contest, cake walk, vendor booths, surprise fairy tale appearances, raffle prizes, food, and more! The event is FREE!

The event will be held at the Rancho Rio Equestrian Center located at 5320 Peacock Park Lane.

Saturday, October 12, 2019 8:00am – 5:00pm

11:00am – Fairy Tale Friends

12:00pm – Reptile Show

2:30pm – Cake Walk

Sunday, October 13, 2019 8:00am – 3:00pm

10:00am – Cowboy Church

12:00pm – Cake Walk

2:30pm – Raffle Drawing

The Kayli Memorial Fund was set up as a legacy fund for CASA of Kern County in honor of Kayli Jean Bearden whose life was taken by an act of child abuse on August 26, 2008. Proceeds raised from this event stay in Kern County to help Advocate for foster children who have experienced abuse or neglect and give a ‘Child a Voice’. Currently, CASA has 30 children on the list waiting for someone to give them a ‘Voice’.