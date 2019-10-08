Chevron supporting teachers with Fuel Your School program

Chevron is thanking local teachers for their role in inspiring students with their Fuel Your School program. It supports education in public schools by helping to provide funding for eligible classroom projects posted by teachers on donorschoose.org.

Chevron encourages public school teachers in select cities of west Kern County to post classroom projects for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education to help prepare students who may be interested in these types of advanced technical jobs. While the company encourages STEM-related projects, Chevron’s Fuel Your School funding is available for all eligible classroom projects to support and inspire students in general education.

During the month of October, when consumers fuel up with eight or more gallons at a participating Chevron or Texaco station, Chevron will donate $1, up to $250,000, to help fund local public school projects posted on donorschoose.org in select cities of west Kern County.

The Fuel Your School project submission period will open on Sept. 30, 2019, at 6 p.m.

The program will help fund classroom projects once a week and host weekly funding celebrations through social media and local market events throughout October.

Donorschoose.org is an online charity that makes it easy for anyone to help students in need. Public school teachers post classroom project requests on the donorschoose.org website and when a project reaches its funding goal, donorschoose.org purchases the materials and ships them to the school.