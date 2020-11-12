Changes in holiday traditions due to the coronavirus, how to approach difficult conversations with loved ones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jessica Burzlaff, a local LMFT, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some tips about having conversations with loved ones due to COVID-19 as the holidays approach.

Burzlaff suggests being honest with kids about why changes to holiday gatherings are happening this year and that changes are being done to keep people safe.

She also says it is important to set boundaries with loved ones and use ‘I’ statements such as ‘I feel it is safer to meet virtual this year,’ rather than using blame statements, such as ‘you guys aren’t being safe.”

Burzlaff reminds people to not take changes personally if family members want to do things different this year.