Chair Zumba and Chair Yoga at the Kern County Museum

The Kern County Museum will host two classes, Chair Zumba and Chair Yoga for the remainder of the summer.

A five week course will start Tuesday, July 30 and go through August 29. Classes will be every Tuesday and Thursday. Chair Zumba will be held at 7:30 a.m. following with Chair Yoga at 8 a.m. at the Kern County Museum grounds.

Classes are described as great for all ages and experience levels.

Two free preview classes will be offered on July 23 and July 25.

The five week course membership is $25 for Kern County Museum Members and $50 for non-members.