Celebrating Easter at home during the coronavirus pandemic, services available online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Roger Spradlin, Senior Co-Pastor at Valley Baptist joined 17 News at Sunrise to share how the community can continue to celebrate Easter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information about some local churches streaming Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, click on the following links:
- Valley Baptist Church
- RiverLakes Community Church
- The Bridge Bible Church
- First Presbyterian Church
- Canyon Hills Church
- St. Francis Parish
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- Our Lady of Guadalupe