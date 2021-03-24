Celebrate National Pancake Day during the month of April at IHOP, donations support the Children’s Miracle Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Woodward, Children’s Miracle Network Program Director, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about how to donate to the organization during National Pancake Day.

Instead of a one-day event, National Pancake Day will be celebrated the entire month of April. Register for a free shot stack IHOP.com or the IHOP Mobile App.

Donations to the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital’s Children’s Miracle Network program can be made in-restaurant, online or by texting ‘IHOP’ to 51555.