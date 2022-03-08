Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The 4th Annual Catholic Prayer Breakfast marks its return on March 24, after a year off for Covid, with members of 15 local parishes expected to attend.

Kern Catholic chairwoman Marcie Soper joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the breakfast.

Soper said it was difficult to be away from the prayer community during Covid so the return of the breakfast is exciting.

Dr. Mario Enzler will the be the speaker this year. He is currently the dean of the school of business at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Tx.

The event will begin at 6 a.m. at St. Francis of the Assisi parish. Tickets for the breakfast are $25 and can be purchased online.