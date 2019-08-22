Casino fundraiser to benefit Taft College Transition to Independent Living Program

The Taft College Transition to Independent Living Program is bringing back Casino Night. This year’s theme will be “Casablanca” themed.

The casino fundraiser will be on September 7 in Taft. A bus will bring attendees to the venue. For tickets, visit here.

The Transition to Independent Living Program (TIL) focuses on providing a post-secondary experience for individuals with autism or intellectual disabilities in a residential setting on campus and within the community. For more information about TIL visit here.