BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Diana Ramirez, Resource Development Manager for CASA of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the upcoming CASA Superhero Run.

Related Content CASA of Kern County holding virtual Superhero Run event throughout October

The run will be virtual this year and happening all month long.

Runners can sign up for a 2k, 5k, or 10k at kerncasa.org.