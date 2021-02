BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Amy Travis, Executive Director of CASA of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the new clubhouse and need for more CASA volunteers.

The clubhouse will be unveiled on March 4. Tickets to visit the clubhouse in-person or virtually are available at kerncasa.org. Capacity limits will be in place to follow all social distancing requirements and masks will be required.