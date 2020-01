BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CASA of Kern County, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, is having their annual Kick-Off Party Thursday, January 30.

The party will unveil the upcoming Celebrations Parties happening this year.

Items to be raffled off during the Kick-Off Party include Los Angeles Dodger baseball game tickets, Los Angeles Clippers’ basketball game tickets and more.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at this link.