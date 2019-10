The CAPK Friendship House will be hosting their annual fundraiser gala once again.

On October 24, community members can enjoy “One Night on Bourbon Street” to benefit The Children at Friendship House Community Center.

The Friendship House serves children and the community in southeast Bakersfield to provide educational and recreational services.

Starting at 5:45 p.m. attendees can enjoy wine, craft beer, a silent auction and live entertainment.

For more information, visit here.