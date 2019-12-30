Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

Cancer update with Dr. Ravi Patel

Sunrise Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Ravi Patel with the CBCC joined 17 News at Sunrise for a cancer update.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story