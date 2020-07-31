Can President Trump delay the 2020 Election? Local professor explains

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Jeanine Kraybill, Assistant Professor in Political Science at CSUB, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss if President Trump could delay the 2020 Election.

Dr. Kraybill shared that legislation would need to be passed or an amendment to the Constitution would need to be made in order for the election to be delayed. The process would require the president to work with congress. Dr. Kraybill continued to explain that a Constitutional Amendment would require “a super majority of the states…plus a super majority of congress.”