BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CALM is looking for volunteers to participate in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

Volunteers will be trained for the 2020 rehabilitation season and must be at least 18-years-old to participate.

Anyone interested will need to apply by March 12 at 4 p.m. to be considered for the Rehabilitation Training Course.

If selected to participate in the program, mandatory training sessions are scheduled for March 21 and 22.

For more information, visit CALM’s website here.