BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lana Fain, CALM Zoo Manager, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about CALM’s 37th Birthday Bash happening virtually tomorrow.

The community is encouraged to visit CALM’s Facebook Page from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and share pictures of past visits to CALM.

For more information about CALM or to donate, visit here.