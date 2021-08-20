Building Healthier Snacks

Energy Bites
5 pitted dates
1 cup boiling water
1 cup peanut butter
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 cup quick oats
1/4 cup dried tart cherries
1/4 cup mini-chocolate chips
2 tbsp flaxmeal
1/4 cup shredded coconut, unsweetened
Place dates in bowl and cover with boiling water. Let stand until softened, about 30 minutes. Drain. Place dates, almond butter, salt, and maple syrup in food processor and blend well. Pulse in oats, cherries, coconut and chips. Refrigerate for one hour until firm. Using a small ice cream scoop [or two spoons], scoop out mixture (will be slightly crumbly) and form into ball. Keep refrigerated.
Spiced Roasted Chickpeas
1 – (15 oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 tbsp olive oil
¼ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp cumin
¼ tsp cinnamon
½ tsp paprika
¼ tsp chili powder
1/8 tsp salt
dash of pepper
Preheat oven to 425°F. Drain and rinse the chickpeas. Dry thoroughly on paper towel lined sheet pan. In a large bowl combine the chickpeas, seasonings and olive oil. Toss to combine and spread evenly on a parchment lined baking sheet. Roast for 20-40 minutes, stirring chickpeas occasionally, until chickpeas are slightly crispy. Enjoy alone or mix with popcorn as a snack.
Note: oven temperatures vary, roast to your desired doneness
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Dip
1 1/2 cup black beans, canned, rinsed and drained (approximately a 15 ounce can)
3 Tbs unsweetened cocoa powder
1/3 cup maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup peanut butter
1/8 tsp salt
Rinse and drain canned beans. Add all ingredients to food processor and process until creamy. Serve with apple slices, strawberries, graham crackers or pretzels.