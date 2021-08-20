Building Healthier Snacks

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) -- Living in the mountains cuts both ways: You can live there for years, in relative serenity, close to nature and suddenly you're at nature's mercy as drought-parched wilderness explodes with a single spark. Folks who live in the Kern River Valley know the risks and rewards, and the French Fire continues to tear through the mountain communities.

Dan Hoskins and his mother Margie know not to mess with mother nature.