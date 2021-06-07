Bristol Hospice Foundation holding Kids Camp sessions this summer in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cherie Shoemake, director of the Bristol Hospice Foundation of California, joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss the upcoming Kids Camp.

The free camp is being held Aug. 1-6 at Gergen Ranch, located at 10658 Round Mountain Rd. It is for children ages 5-16 who are dealing with the death of a loved one. The goal of the camp is to provide kids with a safe environment to find healing and peace through games, activities and common fellowship with each other.

A one-day session will also be held on July 31 for children ages 5 to 9 at Madison Grove Park, located at 10115 Norris Rd.

To pre-register for either the one-day or overnight camps, fill out a referral form here or call the foundation at 661-716-8000.