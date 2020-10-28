BPD Community Collaborative listening sessions begin tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Traco Matthews, Chief Program Officer for the Community Action Partnership of Kern and Dr. Michael Burroughs, Director, of the Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSUB, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Dr. Burroughs and Mr. Matthews shared how community members can participate in upcoming listening sessions part of the BPD Community Collaborative.

Listening sessions will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, October 28 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7 – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10 – 7:00 p.m.

To participate in the listening sessions, email yourvoice@bakersfeldpd.us.