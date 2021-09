BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department Chief Greg Terry discusses the new Reform Agreement between the Bakersfield Police Department and the Department of Justice.

The reform agreement was the result of the years long investigation of the departments “unreasonable use of force”, “unreasonable stops, arrests and seizures” by the Attorney Generals office.

Improvements include Use of Force Training, and body-worn camera on all officers.