BPD Chief Greg Terry discusses latest in case of missing West boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise this morning to discuss the department’s progress with the case of missing California City boys Orson and Orrin West.

The department released a graphic on Tuesday showing that 44 search warrants have been served, 83 people interviewed and 170 items seized in its investigation into the disappearance of the boys, last seen in December 2020.

BPD took over the case from the Cal City Police Department earlier this year.

Terry and the department emphasized that they are actively investigating the disappearances and that it is not a cold case.