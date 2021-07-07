BPD Chief Greg Terry discusses case of missing West boys, department’s $133M budget

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise today to discuss the department’s progress with the case of missing California City boys Orson and Orrin West.

Terry emphasized that the department is actively investigating the disappearances and that it is not a cold case, as it is approaching 200 days since the boys have been missing.

BPD took over the case from the Cal City Police Department earlier this year.

Terry also discussed the recent city budget that was passed last month and the $133 million that is being set aside for the police department, as well as some of the concerns raised by residents about the funding.