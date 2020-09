BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise for an update about crime and safety in the city. Chief Terry discussed the increase in violence, crimes against children and the importance of knowing who your child is talking to online.

Chief Terry says “if you see something or suspect child abuse is occurring, please report it.”

You can call the police department at 321-7111 or call 911 for an emergency.