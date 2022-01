BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- When community organizations showered him with gifts days before Christmas, Ralfeal Torrez had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants and his ex-girlfriend alleged he punched her a month earlier, according to court documents.

Torrez, a 42-year-old military veteran who recently moved from transitional housing to an apartment and received furnishings and other items through CityServe and Honor Flight Kern County, is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors in connection with injuries his children suffered.