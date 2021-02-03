BPD Chief discusses Desert Star Motel investigation, combating human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police Chief, Greg Terry, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss recent human trafficking investigations in Kern County.

Chief Terry says “human trafficking is a horrible form of abuse.”

The investigation of the Desert Star Motel is still ongoing. “Part of the reason it becomes so prolific there is because many of those that are engaged in prostitution, not all of them but many of them, are true victims who are trapped in this lifestyle. So, the nature of the lodging there and some of the ways the structures are built, makes it ideal for this type of activity to sort of happen in plain sight.”

Chief Terry explained what the department is doing to combat human trafficking. “We’ve really changed our approach over the last several years to become more victim centered and trying to get services to them, trying to address this in a different way so we can have a true picture of what is going on and rescue them and prevent this from occurring.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the Homeland Security Investigations’ Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423 or contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. Also, report missing children or child sexual abuse material to the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.