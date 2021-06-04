Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County looking to hire more than 200 people for new school sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Chris Molina, director of operations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss job opportunities for their new school sites.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is looking to hire more than 200 people who are interested in being a part of the 2021-2022 After School Program as Activity Leaders. The Club will be operating 70 after school programs in partnership with 11 local school districts in Arvin, Bakersfield, Frazier Park, Gorman Lamont, Lost Hills, Kernville, Shafter, and Wasco serving more than 9,000 children per day.

Job Summary

The Club is looking for positive, team oriented individuals who are passionate about making a difference.

Work directly with an assigned group of approximately 20 youth, acting as a positive adult role model, coach and mentor

Must have a genuine interest in the growth, development and provision of a safe and nurturing environment for the youth you work with

Ability to establish authority through leadership, communication and patience

Ensure that youth reach their potential by expressing a lot of hard work, flexibility and commitment

Job Qualifications

18 years or older

High School Diploma/GED

48 college credits or paraprofessional certificate

Resumes are currently being accepted at hr@bgclubsofkerncounty.org. Visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County website for more information.



