BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2020 on February 19.

The Class of 2020 includes Casey Mears, Jerry Scott, Scott Semar, and Ryan Mathews.

A dinner will be held at the Mariott Convention Center on February 19. Tickets are $80 and are available at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office, Raymond’s Trophy and Awards or online at this link.