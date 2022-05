BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Orphan Jon and The Abandoned are one of three acts at Saturday’s concert to help young people who’ve aged out of foster care programs and those who’ve been abused and trafficked. It’s 6pm, May 21st at the Salty’s Event Center at 6720 Schirra Court in southwest Bakersfield, the proceeds go to Covenant Community Services in Bakersfield.

Tickets at Eventbrite.