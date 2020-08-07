Blessing Corner and United Way of Kern County discuss back-to-school drive happening today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bonnie Turner, pastor at The Blessing Corner and Gabriel Alvarez, marketing manager at United Way of Kern County, joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about their back-to-school drive happening today.

They are hosting a drive-up event where they will distribute 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, dental hygiene kits and snacks. Immunizations will also be available for children that still need their required shots before starting school.

They will be distributing the supplies today from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Blessing Corner. School-age children will need to be present to receive the school supplies.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave.