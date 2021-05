BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Susanne Campbell with the Kern Council of Governments joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about Bike to Work Day on Friday.

As part of National Bike to Work Month, Bike to Work Day is being held on Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to encourage more people to bike to work to help reduce air pollution. Bike Bakersfield, local bike shops, and cycling clubs on the Kern River Parkway throughout town will have refreshments to make your morning ride more enjoyable.