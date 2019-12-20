BFD accepting applications for Explorer Program

The Bakersfield Fire Department Explorer is currently recruiting and testing for the position of Fire Explorer.

The Bakersfield Fire Department Explorer Post is organized similarly to the Fire Department. Explorers participate in meeting, drills, public relation events and other activities. Explorers who successfully pass a series of tests and training may be eligible to participate in the ride-along program, allowing them to respond with Fire Department personnel on fire apparatus to actual emergencies.

General Requirements:

-Minimum age of 15 years old or a freshman in high school

Must pass a physical agility test before becoming certified as a ride along

must pass oral interview

must attend explorer meeting twice a month (Three unexcused absences are cause for dismissal.)

-Must have a minimum GPA of 2.5

Application information:

Date: Monday, December 16, 2019 – Monday January 6, 2020

Pick up location: Any Bakersfield City Fire Station Location or Bakersfield Fire Website

Return Date: Monday, January 6, 2020

Applicant: Must return completed application to Bakersfield Fire Departments Headquarters, 2101 H St.

For more information, contact Explorer coordinator Captain Bryce Patterson at bpatters@bakersfieldfire.us